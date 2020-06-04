UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spain May Keep Land Borders Shut Even After State Of Alert Ends On June 21 - Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 42 seconds ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 11:06 PM

Spain May Keep Land Borders Shut Even After State of Alert Ends on June 21 - Ministry

Spain's land borders may stay closed even after the national state of alert over COVID-19 ends on June 21, the tourism ministry said on Thursday, reversing an earlier statement by its minister

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) Spain's land borders may stay closed even after the national state of alert over COVID-19 ends on June 21, the tourism ministry said on Thursday, reversing an earlier statement by its minister.

Earlier in the day, minister Reyes Maroto said that the country would reopen land borders with Portugal and France from June 22 under bilateral agreements. Portuguese Foreign Minister Augusto Santos Silva said that he was "surprised" by Maroto's declaration.

Spain's tourism ministry then clarified that free movement within the country will resume once the state of alert is lifted, but borders with neighboring countries may stay shut.

"In accordance with the principle of incrementalism and taking into account the stated obligations to resume international tourism, safe international movement will begin on July 1," the ministry stated.

It added that Spain is in contact with the European Commission and EU countries to coordinate the gradual removal of border restrictions.

Entry from abroad is currently allowed only to Spanish nationals and permanent residents, border workers, medical personnel, diplomats, those providing care to elderly persons, air and sea crews, and those traveling for business or emergency reasons. All of them are required to spend two weeks in quarantine upon arrival.

Earlier, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said that the country would reopen to foreign tourists in July.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Business France Reyes Santos Alert Spain Portugal May June July Border All From

Recent Stories

UAE, Egypt re-affirm diversified sturdy relations, ..

7 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia reports 1,975 new COVID-19 cases, 32 ..

2 hours ago

Ombudsman office takes notice on application of Pa ..

39 seconds ago

ICT police strictly implementing govt SOPs in all ..

40 seconds ago

Czech Republic May Open Borders for Citizens of Au ..

43 seconds ago

Several Coastal Houses in Northern Norway Swept In ..

46 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.