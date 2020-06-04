Spain May Keep Land Borders Shut Even After State of Alert Ends on June 21 - Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) Spain's land borders may stay closed even after the national state of alert over COVID-19 ends on June 21, the tourism ministry said on Thursday, reversing an earlier statement by its minister.

Earlier in the day, minister Reyes Maroto said that the country would reopen land borders with Portugal and France from June 22 under bilateral agreements. Portuguese Foreign Minister Augusto Santos Silva said that he was "surprised" by Maroto's declaration.

Spain's tourism ministry then clarified that free movement within the country will resume once the state of alert is lifted, but borders with neighboring countries may stay shut.

"In accordance with the principle of incrementalism and taking into account the stated obligations to resume international tourism, safe international movement will begin on July 1," the ministry stated.

It added that Spain is in contact with the European Commission and EU countries to coordinate the gradual removal of border restrictions.

Entry from abroad is currently allowed only to Spanish nationals and permanent residents, border workers, medical personnel, diplomats, those providing care to elderly persons, air and sea crews, and those traveling for business or emergency reasons. All of them are required to spend two weeks in quarantine upon arrival.

Earlier, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said that the country would reopen to foreign tourists in July.