MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2023) Spain may lead NATO's mission to contain Russia in Eastern Europe, Spanish news agency Periodico reported, citing sources.

Spain is a candidate to lead NATO's containment mission for Russia in Eastern Europe. It may head a multinational brigade deployed in Europe, the agency reported, citing senior military sources.

Orders may be issued by autumn and will enter into effect in 2024, after members of the alliance set the plan of Deterrence and Defense of Atlantic Area (DDA) in motion at the organization's summit in Vilnius. The Spain-led NATO brigade will, most likely, be deployed in Slovakia or Romania, Periodico wrote.

Though Spain's candidacy is not official yet, this decision is expected to be welcomed by both Spain's government and opposition.

The leadership over the operation implies significant costs in financial, material and human resources for the country in charge, the agency added.

Russia said it has been witnessing unprecedented NATO activity at its western borders since 2018. The alliance, for its part, said that its expansion is bound with the containment of Russia. The Kremlin on several occasions expressed its concern over NATO's actions and stated that while Russia does not threaten anyone, it will not ignore activities that are potentially dangerous for its interests.