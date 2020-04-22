UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spain Mayor Resigns For Drink Driving, Attacking Police

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 06:31 PM

Spain mayor resigns for drink driving, attacking police

A Spanish mayor resigned on Wednesday just hours after being arrested for drink driving and attacking police who stopped him, a court and local media reported

Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :A Spanish mayor resigned on Wednesday just hours after being arrested for drink driving and attacking police who stopped him, a court and local media reported.

Nearly six weeks into one of the most restrictive coronavirus lockdowns in the world, Alex Pastor stepped down as Badalona mayor following reports he was caught driving under the influence and bit an officer who tried to give him a breathalyser test.

"Alex Pastor has resigned," said a statement from the Badalona town hall, a beachfront town just north of Barcelona that is home to 200,000 people.

He was arrested in Barcelona Tuesday night and later charged with "a road safety violation and for attacking police", a court statement said.

"He was arrested after showing symptoms of having drunk alcohol," Catalan regional interior minister Miquel Buch told local radio, without giving further details.

Local press reports said Pastor physically lashed out at police, even biting one of the officers.

Local councillor Ruben Guijarro later confirmed the details.

"Everything that has been published is true, we have confirmed it," he told reporters.

In a letter read out by a colleague at the press conference, Pastor said holding down the role of mayor "affected my health and my emotional state and caused me to do things that I regret".

Since March 14, Spain's population of nearly 47 million have been confined to their homes in order to slow the spread of the outbreak, which has killed more than 21,000 people.

People are only allowed out if they work in essential jobs, to buy food or medicine, to briefly walk the dog or for a medical emergency.

Police have handed out hundreds of thousands of fines to those found to be in breach.

Related Topics

World Police Interior Minister Road Buy Barcelona Spain March Media From Million Jobs Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Japanese Prime Minister Urges Citizens to Limit So ..

2 minutes ago

6 held over weapons display on social media

2 minutes ago

UAE chairs 111th meeting of GCC Financial and Econ ..

18 minutes ago

Security plan devised for Ramazan in DIkhan: DPO

2 minutes ago

Anti-Terrorism Court to resume hearing in Mumbai h ..

2 minutes ago

Iranian Communications Minister Says 1st Military ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.