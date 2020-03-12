UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spain Minister Tests Positive For Virus

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 09:18 PM

Spain minister tests positive for virus

Spain's equality minister has tested positive for coronavirus and has been quarantined with her partner, deputy prime minister and Podemos leader Pablo Iglesias, a government statement said Thursday

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :Spain's equality minister has tested positive for coronavirus and has been quarantined with her partner, deputy prime minister and Podemos leader Pablo Iglesias, a government statement said Thursday.

"The minister (Irene Montero) is in a good condition and second deputy prime minister Pablo Iglesias is also in quarantine due to the situation," the statement said.

"This morning, all members of the government will undergo testing," it added, indicating the results would be published later in the day.

The announcement was made barely two hours before the government was to convene a special cabinet meeting to discuss an emergency plan of action to respond to the coronavirus crisis.

Although the meeting would go ahead, it would only include those ministers whose presence was essential, and all of Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's upcoming appointments would be conducted by videoconference, the statement said.

The statement came as Spain struggles to handle a quadrupling of cases in three days, taking the number of infections above 2,000 and 48 dead, with Madrid the worst-hit area accounting for more than half of the cases.

Related Topics

Dead Prime Minister Montero Madrid Spain All Government Cabinet Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Russian Utair Carrier Halts Flights From Moscow to ..

3 minutes ago

Russia's 2020 Economic Growth Will Likely Be Close ..

3 minutes ago

Gates to be constructed at entry points of three d ..

3 minutes ago

Walk held to mark World Kidney Day

3 minutes ago

Maryam Nawaz appreciates Khaqan for being loyal to ..

9 minutes ago

Dutch Prosecutors Demanding Court Agrees to Sugges ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.