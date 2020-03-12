UrduPoint.com
Spain Minister Tests Positive For Virus: Govt

Sumaira FH 26 seconds ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 04:16 PM

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :Spain's equality minister Irene Montero tested positive for coronavirus and has been quarantined along with her partner, deputy prime minister and Podemos leader Pablo Iglesias, a government statement said Thursday.

"This morning, all members of the government will undergo testing," it said, indicating the results would be published later in the day.

