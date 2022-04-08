Spain, Morocco Sign Joint Declaration on Normalizing Relations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2022) Spain and Morocco have signed an agreement to normalize the bilateral relations.

On Thursday, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez met with Moroccan King Mohammed VI in the northern African country.

"Morocco and Spain are going to develop a sustainable and ambitious roadmap that includes provisions which cover various aspects of their bilateral cooperation," the joint document published by the Moroccan Royal House said.

Among others, the document envisages the resumption of passenger maritime traffic between the two countries.

Within the next three months, the Moroccan king and the Spanish prime minister must create a committee in charge of fulfilling the declaration.

The Moroccan-Spanish diplomatic crisis erupted last year after the leader of the separatist Popular Front for the Liberation of Western Sahara (Polisario Front), who is considered a war criminal in Morocco, had undergone treatment for COVID-19 in the Spanish city of Logrono.