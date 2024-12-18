Open Menu

Spain Mourns Actor And Almodovar Muse Marisa Paredes

Umer Jamshaid Published December 18, 2024 | 12:20 AM

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) Spain on Tuesday mourned the death at 78 of acclaimed actor Marisa Paredes, who achieved international fame by starring in many films by leading director Pedro Almodovar.

Paredes started acting at 14 and appeared in more than 75 movies during her career, including Almodovar's "All About My Mother", "The Flower of my Secret", and "High Heels", earning the moniker of "Almodovar's girl".

"Spanish cinema is left without one of its most iconic actresses, Marisa Paredes," the Spanish film academy said in a statement announcing the death.

"Strong, ambivalent, heartbroken, passionate, enigmatic and ultimately very human women made up the acting work of the woman from Madrid," it added.

Almodovar told public broadcaster RTVE that "it is as if I woke up from a bad dream... I am struggling to come to terms with Marisa's death."

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on X that he was "devastated" by the death of Paredes, "one of the most important actresses our country has produced".

"Her presence in cinema and theatre and her commitment to democracy will be an example for future generations. A heartfelt hug to her family and loved ones. Thank you, Marisa."

Oscar-winning actor Penelope Cruz, another of Almodovar's most decorated women stars, wrote in El Pais daily that Paredes "succeeded in doing something that up to now remains very difficult for a woman. Being herself. And not apologising for it."

Fellow Spanish film star Antonio Banderas swelled the stream of tributes on social media to the "great lady of acting". "Dear friend, you have left us too soon," he wrote.

Gilles Jacob, former president of the Cannes film festival, paid tribute to Paredes on X for her "calm grace, that gentle cheerfulness that she ignited with one look of her pale eyes".

