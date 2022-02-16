UrduPoint.com

Spain Mourns Trawler As Canada Hunts For Survivors

Sumaira FH Published February 16, 2022 | 07:27 PM

Spain was in mourning Wednesday a day after one of its fishing trawlers sank off eastern Canada, leaving 10 dead and 11 missing in its worst fishing tragedy in almost 40 years

"Once again the people of the sea have been hit very hard," said Alberto Nunez Feijoo, head of Spain's northwestern Galicia region where the boat was based.

"Galicia is a big family and when a family is struck by a tragic event, it unites in grief to seek comfort," he said in announcing three days of mourning for the victims.

In Madrid, lawmakers observed a minute of silence in parliament for the dead and the missing from the trawler, which went down some 250 nautical miles (463 kilometres) east of Newfoundland, leaving just three survivors.

"Spain is shocked by the shipwreck of the Galician fishing boat Villa de Pitanxo off the coast of Canada," said parliamentary speaker Meritxell Batet.

In total, there were 24 crew members aboard the vessel, among them 16 Spanish nationals, five Peruvians and three Ghanaians.

Spain's agriculture and fisheries minister, Luis Planas, said it was "the biggest tragedy in the fishing sector in the last 38 years" in reference to the Islamar III, a sardine boat that sank off the Canary Islands in July 1984, claiming 26 lives.

"This is a job which not only is very hard but is also very dangerous."

