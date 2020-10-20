Spain mulls curfew to fight virus surge

The Spanish government said Tuesday it was considering imposing a nighttime curfew to halt a rise in virus infections as has been put in place in other European nations like France and Belgium.

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :The Spanish government said Tuesday it was considering imposing a nighttime curfew to halt a rise in virus infections as has been put in place in other European nations like France and Belgium.

"The possibility of imposing a curfew, I insist, is something we have to consider. We have to study that possibility and we are open to everything," Health Minister Salvador Illa told a news conference.

The minister said "several" regional governments, which he did not name, had proposed the measure and the central government was considering the request.

Imposing a curfew would require invoking a state of emergency and the government would want to have the support of the main opposition conservative Popular Party (PP) to adopt it, he added.

A nighttime curfew would be the most restrictive anti-coronavirus measure Spain has seen since emerging in June from a national lockdown which was underpinned by a state of emergency that was opposed by the PP.