UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spain Mulls Reciprocal Quarantine For UK Visitors

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 45 seconds ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 07:01 PM

Spain mulls reciprocal quarantine for UK visitors

British visitors to Spain may face quarantine despite the reopening of Europe's frontiers if London upholds a similar measure, the Spanish foreign minister said on Tuesday

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :British visitors to Spain may face quarantine despite the reopening of Europe's frontiers if London upholds a similar measure, the Spanish foreign minister said on Tuesday.

Spain will lift its quarantine measures on June 21 for all residents of the European Union and the passport-free Schengen zone.

"Should the UK want to keep (quarantine measures) beyond that date... then we will respect this but we will probably reciprocate," Arancha Gonzalez Laya told the BBC's HARDtalk programme.

She said Spain, which will open its borders to all international visitors on a reciprocal basis from July 1, would seek talks with the UK over the matter.

A similar arrangement is already in place in France, which has enforced a reciprocal quarantine on visitors from the UK since June 8.

That was when Britain introduced a two-week self-quarantine requirement for overseas arrivals with anyone failing to comply facing a �1,000 ($1,250) fine or prosecution.

The aim of the measure, which will be assessed every three weeks, is to slow the spread of the virus, which has killed more than 41,000 people in Britain, the third-heaviest death toll in the world.

After France, Spain is the world's most popular tourist destination, and visitors from Britain make up the single largest national group.

More than 18 million British tourists visited Spain last year, accounting for more than a fifth of the overall total of nearly 84 million visitors, figures from the National Institute of Statistics show.

Spain has also suffered one of the world's most deadly outbreaks of the virus that has claimed more than 27,000 lives, although authorities say it is now well under control.

Commenting on the health situation in both countries, Gonzalez Laya said it was "a little bit better in Spain than it is in the UK, but hopefully by the time we open our borders, the UK would have moved forward also".

Related Topics

World Europe France European Union Fine London Spain United Kingdom May June July All From Million

Recent Stories

Noura Al Kaabi, Iraqi Minister of Culture discuss ..

2 minutes ago

‘Harassment, threats to diploma staff in Dehli h ..

3 minutes ago

Citizen injured in result of unprovoked firing by ..

12 minutes ago

Maryam Nawaz starts apolitical account of Instagra ..

29 minutes ago

UAE, UK discuss cultural ties

32 minutes ago

RAK Ruler congratulates Moroccan King on successfu ..

32 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.