Spain Not Considering Additional Deployments Eastern Europe - Defense Minister

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) Spanish defense chief Margarita Robles said on Tuesday that her ministry was not considering further troop deployment to eastern Europe amid tensions over Ukraine after bolstering its air and naval presence on NATO ally territories.

"In principle, no plans have been made," she told the RNE national radio station.

As part of NATO buildup in eastern Europe, Spain has sent three warships to the Black Sea and four Eurofighter jets to Bulgaria since tensions flared on the Russian-Ukrainian border.

Robles said the decision to beef up the military alliance's eastern flank was not taken overnight.

She argued that the deployment was coordinated with NATO allies and aimed at stabilizing the situation.

Russia announced on Tuesday it was pulling some of the troops back from the border after they completed military maneuvers. It has repeatedly denied plans to invade its neighbor.

Robles said Spain would "wait and see how events unfold," seeing that there were "objective facts" pointing to a possible attack on Ukraine, but she argued that diplomatic channels should remain open.