Spain Not Considering Additional Deployments In Eastern Europe - Defense Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 15, 2022 | 08:02 PM

Spanish defense chief Margarita Robles said on Tuesday that her ministry was not considering further troop deployment to eastern Europe amid tensions over Ukraine after bolstering its air and naval presence on NATO ally territories

"In principle, no plans have been made," she told the RNE national radio station.

As part of NATO buildup in eastern Europe, Spain has sent three warships with about 423 personnel on board to the Black Sea and four Eurofighter jets to Bulgaria with some 130 service members since tensions flared on the Russian-Ukrainian border. This is in addition to the six Spanish fighter jets on rotation in Lithuania at the moment.

Robles said the decision to beef up the military alliance's eastern flank was not taken overnight. She argued that the deployment was coordinated with NATO allies and aimed at stabilizing the situation.

Russia announced on Tuesday it was pulling some of the troops back from the border after they completed military maneuvers.

It has repeatedly denied plans to invade its neighbor.

Robles said Spain would "wait and see how events unfold," seeing that there were "objective facts" pointing to a possible attack on Ukraine, but she argued that diplomatic channels should remain open.

In the past few months, Western countries and Ukraine have accused Russia of deploying additional troops along the Ukrainian border in alleged preparation for invasion. Moscow has repeatedly denied these allegations by saying that it has no intention of invading Ukraine while stressing that it has the right to move its troops within its national territory.

Russia has also expressed concerns over NATO military activity near its borders and ongoing military support to Ukraine, including an increase in the number of Western military advisers in the breakaway Donbas region and increased arms deliveries to Kiev.

