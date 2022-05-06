UrduPoint.com

Spain Not Considering Expulsion Of Russian Ambassador - Foreign Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published May 06, 2022 | 06:48 PM

Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said on Friday that the Russian ambassador in Madrid is the only contact with Russia and Spain is not planning to expel him over Ukraine

Spain ordered dozens of Russian diplomats and embassy staff in Madrid to leave last month as fighting in Ukraine intensified.

Albares told Radio 4 that Yuri Korchagin's presence in Spain demonstrated that the path of dialogue remained open, although "there is practically no contact with him."

The minister said that Spain was committed to bolstering the eastern NATO flank and sending human and military resources to the countries bordering Russia as a way of protecting Spain and its own borders.

