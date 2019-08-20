UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spain Offers Alternative Ports To Stranded Open Arms Migrant Rescue Vessel

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 10 seconds ago Tue 20th August 2019 | 12:20 AM

Spain Offers Alternative Ports to Stranded Open Arms Migrant Rescue Vessel

Spain on Monday suggested to the Open Arms ship that it could take the 107 migrants it rescued at sea to a port on either of the two eastern Balearic Islands after the Spanish charity that runs it turned down a farther option

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2019) Spain on Monday suggested to the Open Arms ship that it could take the 107 migrants it rescued at sea to a port on either of the two eastern Balearic Islands after the Spanish charity that runs it turned down a farther option.

The ship has been stranded at sea for 18 days after picking up migrants traveling via the Mediterranean Sea toward Europe. It has been anchored off the Italian island of Lampedusa in the hope of docking there despite the country's ban on migrant rescue vessels.

"After Open Arms rejected the offer to dock in Algeciras, the government suggested the Spanish ports of Palma and Mahon as the closest locations," the statement read.

The charity argued it would take the ship five days to sail to the Andalusian port in southern Spain and described the situation on board as critical. Several migrants even jumped ship after learning of that proposal, it said.

An Italian court defied the ban on migrant rescue ships last week to allow the vessel to enter national waters but Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini refused to let them all come ashore after allowing 27 minors to disembark over the weekend.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Europe Algeciras Palma Spain All Government Court

Recent Stories

Facebook Removes 5 Chinese-Based Accounts That All ..

8 seconds ago

Trump stresses need to reduce India-Pakistan 'tens ..

9 seconds ago

Thai Deputy Prime Minister Rejects Muslim Insurgen ..

13 seconds ago

Tehmina Janjua to highlight Kashmir issue at UN H ..

15 seconds ago

Twitter Gives Customers 30 Days to Offboard State- ..

3 minutes ago

Protest held against power breakdown

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.