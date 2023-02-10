UrduPoint.com

Spain Offers Citizenship To Freed Nicaragua Dissidents

Faizan Hashmi Published February 10, 2023 | 08:58 PM

Spain offers citizenship to freed Nicaragua dissidents

Spain has decided to offer citizenship to more than 200 political prisoners released by Nicaragua and deported to the United States, the foreign minister said on Friday

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :Spain has decided to offer citizenship to more than 200 political prisoners released by Nicaragua and deported to the United States, the foreign minister said on Friday.

The prisoners, among them Nicaraguan opposition figures and regime critics, were freed by Managua on Thursday and expelled to the United States with the parliament voting to strip them of their nationality.

"The government is offering Spanish nationality to these 222 freed prisoners given the news that the process to declare them stateless has been started," Jose Manuel Albares told Spanish news agency Servimedia, his words confirmed by the ministry.

He said the ministry would get in touch with the group.

Over the years many dissidents from countries in Latin America have found refuge in Madrid, with Spain offering Spanish nationality to some of them.

