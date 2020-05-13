Spain Outdoes Germany as Country Receiving Highest Number of Asylum Requests - Reports

This year, Spain has displaced Germany as the European country receiving the highest number of asylum requests, German newspaper Die Welt reported on Wednesday, citing data compiled by the European Asylum Support Office (EASO).

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) This year, Spain has displaced Germany as the European country receiving the highest number of asylum requests, German newspaper Die Welt reported on Wednesday, citing data compiled by the European Asylum Support Office (EASO).

The news outlet has compared figures provided by the EASO on asylum trends in the European Union in the first four months of 2020 and found that 165,000 asylum requests were registered, and the plurality was submitted to Spain, rather than Germany as it was last year.

According to the newspaper, Spain has received roughly 37,000 asylum requests, of them the plurality from nationals of Colombia, Venezuela and Honduras.

Germany comes the second with 34,000 asylum requests, including from nationals of Syria (23 percent), Iraq (9.3 percent) and Afghanistan (7.7 percent).

It is followed by France with 28,000 asylum applications, Greece with 21,000 applications, and Italy with 8,000.

The European countries that have received the fewest number of asylum requests are reportedly Slovakia and Estonia, with 47 and 19 applications, respectively.

Last month, the EASO said that number of asylum requests in the European Union had decreased by 43 percent in March month-on-month due to the coronavirus pandemic.