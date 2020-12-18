Spain Overcame 2nd Wave of Pandemic But Risks Relapse - Minister

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2020) Spain has managed to overcome the second wave of the coronavirus epidemic, significantly reducing the number of infections, but in recent days there has been a negative trend, Spanish Health Minister Salvador Illa said on Friday.

"Spain has defeated the second wave, Spain has bent [the curve] of the second wave thanks to a strategy under the high alert regime, which will be in force until May, and on the basis of decisions taken by the inter-territorial health council in October," Illa said at a press conference.

However, he acknowledged that in recent days, there has been a "change in trend," and the government must respond immediately to this.

According to Illa, the ministry of health permitted the autonomous communities to take their own measures during the Christmas and New Year holidays, which can be more stringent than those established by the Federal government.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Spain has registered 1.8 million positive COVID-19 cases, and the death toll amounts to 48,700 people. Nearly 800 patients have died of the disease over the past week.