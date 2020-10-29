UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spain Parliament Approves Six-month Extension Of State Of Emergency

Umer Jamshaid 57 seconds ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 08:54 PM

Spain parliament approves six-month extension of state of emergency

The Spanish parliament approved on Thursday the extension for six months of a state of emergency declared to fight a surge in coronavirus infections

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :The Spanish parliament approved on Thursday the extension for six months of a state of emergency declared to fight a surge in coronavirus infections.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's leftist government on Sunday declared an initial 15-day state of emergency and the extension approved by lawmakers means it will now run until May 9.

The measure allows the regional governments, who are in charge of health, to restrict people's movements, including by imposing nighttime curfews and closing their borders.

Related Topics

Parliament May Sunday Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

NATO Countries Rejected Russia's Proposals on INF ..

53 seconds ago

Police Detain Knife-Wielding Man Preparing Attack ..

55 seconds ago

UK's Labour suspends Corbyn after 'day of shame' o ..

56 seconds ago

Casablanca and Karachi to be given status of siste ..

3 minutes ago

Players need to be backed to bring out performance ..

3 minutes ago

Nagorno-Karabakh Reports Mass Destruction From Aze ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.