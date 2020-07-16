UrduPoint.com
Spain Pays Tribute To COVID-19 Victims In Solemn Ceremony In Madrid

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 06:38 PM

Spain Pays Tribute to COVID-19 Victims in Solemn Ceremony in Madrid

Madrid hosted a solemn ceremony on Thursday to pay tribute to over 28,000 people who have died of COVID-19 in the country

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2020) Madrid hosted a solemn ceremony on Thursday to pay tribute to over 28,000 people who have died of COVID-19 in the country.

About 400 guests attended the ceremony, which was led by King Felipe VI.

"We will keep this day in our memory, it will remain in our hearts. With all respect and state honors, we pay tribute to the citizens who lost their lives as a result of the pandemic," King Felipe said at the ceremony.

Apart from all Spanish high-ranking officials and regional leaders, the ceremony was attended by a number of prominent figures of international scale, including European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Parliament President David Sassoli, European Council President Charles Michel, the head of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.

The ceremony was also a tribute to all those who have contributed to the fight against the pandemic, primarily medical personnel, transport workers and police officers.

"We will never forget the victims of #COVID19 and all who heroically fought the pandemic. Europe will always stand with Spain," the EU Council president said on Twitter.

Spain, one of the worst-hit European countries, has confirmed over 256,000 coronavirus cases and more than 28,000 related deaths since the start of the outbreak. At the same time, according to a study by the health ministry, more than 5 percent of the population has COVID-19 antibodies.

