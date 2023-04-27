UrduPoint.com

Spain Planning To Develop AI Regulations During Presidency Of Council Of EU - Madrid

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2023) Spain will be working to approve a European regulation for the use of artificial intelligence (AI) during its presidency of the Council of the European Union in the second half of this year, Nadia Maria Calvino Santamaria, the Spanish first deputy prime minister and minister for economic affairs and digital transformation, said on Wednesday.

"We will work on its (the regulations') successful promotion, designed to meet current and future challenges," Calvino said in a video address to the opening of the AMETIC Artificial Intelligence Summit 2023 in Madrid.

She added that the proposed regulations should not stop the development of AI but only protect people's privacy.

Margrethe Vestager, the executive vice president of the European Commission for A Europe Fit for the Digital Age, said Tuesday that the EU intends to agree on common regulations for the use of generative artificial intelligence like ChatGPT by the end of the year.

She said that the European officials intend to impose an obligation to label photos, videos, and songs made with AI, adding that this should become a preventive mechanism for the use of AI by commercial companies "when there is a risk of discrimination because of your gender, because of where you live, because of your age," as could happen if mortgage or insurance applications are involved.

In mid-April, German authors' associations and trade unions urged the EU to strengthen AI regulations due to concerns over copyright infringement by ChatGPT.

ChatGPT gained popularity after its launch in November 2022, acquiring its first million users in less than a week. In late January, microsoft said it would invest "billions of Dollars" in OpenAI. Earlier in March, OpenAI introduced a new multimodal AI model, GPT-4, which is capable of recognizing both text and images, as well as solving complex problems with greater accuracy.

