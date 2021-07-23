Spain Plans to Continue COVID-19 Vaccinations Over Next 2 Years, Introduce 3rd Dose

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2021) The Spanish government intends to go on with its vaccination campaign against the coronavirus in 2022 and 2023, and is considering a third dose, Health Minister Carolina Darias said on Friday.

"Everything points to a 'yes,'" Darias said in an interview with the Spanish Onda Cero broadcaster when asked if further vaccination of the population would be necessary in the following years.

She added that Spain had already secured Pfizer vaccine shots worth 1.8 billion Euros ($2.1 billion), and Moderna doses for over 450 million euros for 2022 and 2023, the minister went on, adding that the authorities intended to administer a third vaccine dose to the country's citizens.

However, the government has yet to decide when the measure may be taken, she added.

"We must continue to vaccinate everyone until we reach, if possible, almost 100% [share of vaccinated]. And we must continue to vaccinate the rest of the world because no one can be safe until everyone is [vaccinated]," Darias noted.

As of Friday, nearly 64%, or some 30.2 million people, in Spain have been administered at least dose of a vaccine, and almost 53%, or over 25 million citizens, have completed the course.