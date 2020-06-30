Spain Plans to Create Own COVID-19 Vaccine in Few Months - Minister of Science

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2020) Spain is successfully working on vaccines against COVID-19, and human clinical trials of one of them might start in a few months, Minister of Science and Innovation Pedro Duque said on Tuesday.

According to the minister, there are about 180 projects on COVID-19 vaccine development worldwide, while Spanish scientists are working on 12 of them, which are all funded from the state budget.

"Five of the 12 groups already have what is called candidate vaccines, and preclinical animal trials have already begun. One of the projects, in the framework of which a candidate vaccine was developed in late April, has completed animal trials stage and there is a lot of hope for this vaccine," the minister stated.

The minister added that human trials might start in 6-12 months.

"There is a chance that with all these tests completed, in 6-12 months we can start administering the vaccine to Spanish people ... There is still a lot of research to be done, but we are optimistic that there will be a vaccine that will enter the Spanish health system when it is proven effective," he stated.

Duque also said that negotiations were already underway with a number of foreign companies that could purchase the Spanish vaccine if it was developed.