UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spain Plans To Extend Military Agreement With US - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 08:09 PM

Spain Plans to Extend Military Agreement With US - Reports

The Spanish government plans to extend the military agreement with the US that expires on May 21, 2021, Spanish newspaper Pais reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) The Spanish government plans to extend the military agreement with the US that expires on May 21, 2021, Spanish newspaper Pais reported on Wednesday.

The military agreement that regulates the presence of US armed forces on the bases of Rota (Cadiz) and Moron de la Frontera (Seville) in Spain expires on May 21, 2021, after eight years of being in operation. Its extension will allow time for the new presidential administration to form its policy direction.

According to article 69, if neither party reports in a written form its intention to terminate the contract six months in advance, it will be automatically extended for one year.

During Donald Trump's presidency, the Spanish government approved the Pentagon's request to replace four destroyers on the Rota base with more modern models, along with a squad of attack helicopters. The US also intends to increase the squadron with two vessels on the Spanish base.

The decision will require a modification of the agreement and the approval of the Spanish parliament.

Related Topics

Attack Parliament Pentagon Trump Moron Frontera Cadiz Seville Spain May Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Dubai Airports welcomes Israeli airlines’ repres ..

11 minutes ago

Millions at risk as coronavirus disrupts immunisat ..

2 minutes ago

Pak-Iran foreign ministers discuss Afghan peace, b ..

2 minutes ago

BBoIT organizes webinar to attract Australian inve ..

2 minutes ago

PNS Zulfiqar visits Turkey to participate in MAVI ..

22 minutes ago

AJK DWP reviews 5 projects worth Rs.1173.6 mln

25 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.