Spain Plans to Send 6 Leopard Tanks to Ukraine in Late April - Defense Minister

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2023) Spain plans to send six Leopard 2 main battle tanks to Ukraine in the second half of April as part of the West's effort to muster two tank battalions, Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles said on Wednesday.

"We have a group of six tanks that have been repaired and are undergoing operational tests. We plan to send them to Ukraine in the second half of April so that they can join the group of tanks supplied by other countries," Robles told RTVE broadcaster.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez promised 10 German-made Leopards to Ukraine during a visit to Kiev in February.

Robles told RTVE that the remaining four tanks were still undergoing maintenance.

The Spanish government has spent more than 300 million Euros ($329 million) on military assistance to conflict-hit Ukraine since March 2022, including on echelons of military vehicles, air defense and missile systems.

Russia has repeatedly warned countries giving weapons to Ukraine that it sees military shipments as legitimate targets. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said that NATO allies' arming and training Ukrainians are tantamount to a direct involvement in the conflict