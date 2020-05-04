UrduPoint.com
Spain Pledges 125Mln Euros In Aid To Agencies Tackling Coronavirus Outbreak

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 04th May 2020 | 11:26 PM

Spain will donate 125 million euros ($136 million) to international organizations at the forefront of the coronavirus response, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2020) Spain will donate 125 million Euros ($136 million) to international organizations at the forefront of the coronavirus response, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said Monday.

"I am pleased to announce that the government of Spain will contribute 125 million euros to these efforts, in particular, we will mobilize 50 million for Gavi, the vaccine alliance, and 75 million for CEPI, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations," he said.

The prime minister spoke at an international pledging event held online by the European Union in a bid to spearhead the response to the deadly pandemic. The organizers aim to raise 7.5 billion euros in initial funding to kick-start the global cooperation.

