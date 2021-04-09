Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has announced financial support worth 250 million Euros to help with exports of Angola's business sector

Sanches is in Angola for an official visit at the invitation of the Angolan head of state, Joao Lourenco.

Speaking at the Angola-Spain Economic Forum Thursday, the Spanish prime minister said the referred amount is essentially intended for the implementation of various projects in the fields of agriculture and industry.

Sanches underlined his country's support to the southern African country's efforts in the diversification of the economy that is heavily dependent on oil.

Angolan President Joao Lourenco and the Spanish head of government also held talks on Thursday.

Ways to reinforce cooperation partnership between the two countries were among the issues discussed during the meeting.

Lourenco in his speech encouraged Spanish businessmen to invest in all sectors of the Angolan economy as well as participate in public investment projects.

"We would like to encourage Spanish businessmen to invest in Angola in the sectors of agriculture and livestock, in fisheries, in tourism, in the different extractive and processing industries, in textiles, in the pharmaceutical industry, and in other areas of your interest," the Angolan President said.

Angola is one of the main export destinations of Spain's exports to the African continent.