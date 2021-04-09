UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spain Pledges 250 Mln Euros Financial Support For Angola's Exports

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 09th April 2021 | 04:01 PM

Spain pledges 250 mln Euros financial support for Angola's exports

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has announced financial support worth 250 million Euros to help with exports of Angola's business sector

LUANDA (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has announced financial support worth 250 million Euros to help with exports of Angola's business sector.

Sanches is in Angola for an official visit at the invitation of the Angolan head of state, Joao Lourenco.

Speaking at the Angola-Spain Economic Forum Thursday, the Spanish prime minister said the referred amount is essentially intended for the implementation of various projects in the fields of agriculture and industry.

Sanches underlined his country's support to the southern African country's efforts in the diversification of the economy that is heavily dependent on oil.

Angolan President Joao Lourenco and the Spanish head of government also held talks on Thursday.

Ways to reinforce cooperation partnership between the two countries were among the issues discussed during the meeting.

Lourenco in his speech encouraged Spanish businessmen to invest in all sectors of the Angolan economy as well as participate in public investment projects.

"We would like to encourage Spanish businessmen to invest in Angola in the sectors of agriculture and livestock, in fisheries, in tourism, in the different extractive and processing industries, in textiles, in the pharmaceutical industry, and in other areas of your interest," the Angolan President said.

Angola is one of the main export destinations of Spain's exports to the African continent.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Exports Business Agriculture Oil Visit Spain Angola Textile All Government Industry Million

Recent Stories

Shoaib Malik appears in 31st PCB podcast

15 minutes ago

US adds Chinese supercomputer centers to export bl ..

4 minutes ago

Germany moves to tighten national coronavirus law

4 minutes ago

Rioters in Northern Ireland ignore pleas for calm

4 minutes ago

Governor KP Shah Farman, Commerce Secretary discus ..

4 minutes ago

Kremlin Says Donbas Residents With Dual Citizenshi ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.