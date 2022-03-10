UrduPoint.com

Spain PM Accuses Russia Of War Crimes Over Hospital Strike

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Thursday accused Russia of "war crimes", a day after a shocking attack on a children's hospital in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol

Wednesday's airstrike hit a maternity and children's hospital in the besieged southern port city, killing two adults and a child, city officials said, updating a previous figure of 17 people wounded.

"We're seeing how hospitals are being bombed. They are attacking civil society in an indiscriminate manner, therefore clearly violating human rights and more than likely committing war crimes," Sanchez said during a visit to a Ukrainian refugee centre near Madrid.

"Such war crimes cannot go unpunished." The bombing, which practically destroyed the hospital, triggered global outrage, with Ukraine denouncing the "barbaric" attack as a "war crime".

Russia's foreign ministry did not deny the attack but accused Ukrainian "nationalist battalions" of using the hospital to set up firing positions after moving out staff and patients.

Even before the bombing, the chief prosecutor at the International Criminal Court in The Hague said last week he would look into alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity in Ukraine since Moscow's invasion on February 24.

And earlier this week, Germany's Federal prosecutor opened a probe into suspected war crimes by Russian troops.

Spain's public prosecutor also opening an inquiry into "serious violations of international humanitarian law" by Russian troops in Ukraine.

