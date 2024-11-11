Spain PM announces fresh flood aid of almost 3.8 bn euros

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) Spain on Monday announced fresh measures worth almost 3.8 billion Euros to help stricken citizens recover from the country's worst floods in a generation that have killed 222 people.

The exceptional Mediterranean storm that lashed Spain two weeks ago particularly devastated the wealthy eastern Valencia region, which has suffered most of the deaths and destruction.

The torrents of muddy water wrecked roads and railways, tossed cars, gutted shops and submerged fields, with the final bill expected to soar to tens of billions of Dollars.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Monday unveiled a second aid package worth 3.76 billion euros ($4 billion) to reinforce aid worth 10.6 billion euros announced last week.

Compensation will be streamlined and extended to cover more residents and property, while farmers will also receive fresh aid totalling 200 million euros, the left-wing premier told a news conference.

Sanchez has compared the measures to the state's intervention to prop up the economy during the Covid-19 crisis.

The government "will be there with all the necessary resources and for as long as it takes", he said.

Last week's aid included support for small and midsize businesses, self-employed workers and households that have suffered deaths, incapacity and damage to homes and belongings.

Tax relief, a three-month postponement to repaying mortgages and loans and central government spending on the immense clean-up work facing local councils were also announced.

Thousands of soldiers, police officers, civil guards and emergency services are repairing wrecked infrastructure, distributing relief and searching for dozens of missing people.

Widespread anger at the authorities for their perceived mismanagement before and after the floods triggered mass protests on Saturday, the largest in Valencia city which drew 130,000 people.

National weather service AEMET has forecast another storm bringing heavy rains over the Valencia region this week.