Spain PM faces defeat in confidence vote as coalition talks stall

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :Talks between Spain's socialists and far-left Podemos to agree a coalition government were stalled on Thursday, casting doubt on whether Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez will win a crucial confidence vote later in the day.

Failure to get the necessary backing in the parliamentary vote would take Spain a step closer to holding its fourth elections in as many years.

Representatives from both parties have been trying to secure a deal for what would be Spain's first post-dictatorship coalition government following an inconclusive April general election. But late on Wednesday, talks stalled.

On Thursday, Spain's Deputy Prime Minister Carmen Calvo said Podemos's demands for government posts were "unrealistic," accusing the far-left party of wanting "a parallel government" of its own.

Pablo Echenique, Podemos's chief negotiator, retorted that the Socialist party (PSOE) merely wanted to give them "a decorative role, which sounds good but that has few real responsibilities to better people's lives."It looks unlikely that both sides will meet again as the clock ticks down to a parliamentary session that kicks off at 1.30 pm local time (1130 GMT), during which lawmakers will cast their ballot in a confidence vote for Sanchez.

Without the support of Podemos, which with its partner Izquierda Unida (United Left) has 42 lawmakers, Sanchez won't win the vote.