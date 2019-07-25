UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spain PM Faces Defeat In Confidence Vote As Coalition Talks Stall

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 11 minutes ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 02:17 PM

Spain PM faces defeat in confidence vote as coalition talks stall

Talks between Spain's socialists and far-left Podemos to agree a coalition government were stalled on Thursday, casting doubt on whether Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez will win a crucial confidence vote later in the day

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :Talks between Spain's socialists and far-left Podemos to agree a coalition government were stalled on Thursday, casting doubt on whether Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez will win a crucial confidence vote later in the day.

Failure to get the necessary backing in the parliamentary vote would take Spain a step closer to holding its fourth elections in as many years.

Representatives from both parties have been trying to secure a deal for what would be Spain's first post-dictatorship coalition government following an inconclusive April general election. But late on Wednesday, talks stalled.

On Thursday, Spain's Deputy Prime Minister Carmen Calvo said Podemos's demands for government posts were "unrealistic," accusing the far-left party of wanting "a parallel government" of its own.

Pablo Echenique, Podemos's chief negotiator, retorted that the Socialist party (PSOE) merely wanted to give them "a decorative role, which sounds good but that has few real responsibilities to better people's lives."It looks unlikely that both sides will meet again as the clock ticks down to a parliamentary session that kicks off at 1.30 pm local time (1130 GMT), during which lawmakers will cast their ballot in a confidence vote for Sanchez.

Without the support of Podemos, which with its partner Izquierda Unida (United Left) has 42 lawmakers, Sanchez won't win the vote.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Vote Spain April From Government Election 2018

Recent Stories

People voted out corrupt elements on July 25: Usma ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan will send its first person to space in 20 ..

2 minutes ago

FIR lodged against PTI MPA for threatening extorti ..

2 minutes ago

Ukrainian Elections Not Compliant With Int'l Democ ..

2 minutes ago

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) provides fee c ..

2 minutes ago

First Pakistani to be sent to space in 2022: Fawad ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.