Spain PM Sanchez Hails France's 'rejection Of Far Right'

Muhammad Irfan Published July 08, 2024 | 08:40 AM

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Sunday hailed France's "rejection of the far right" after a left-wing coalition was projected to form the largest group in parliament in snap legislative elections.

France opted for a "rejection of the far right" and "a social left that tackles the people's problems with serious and brave policies", the socialist premier wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Sanchez welcomed the shock result alongside this week's UK general election where the centre-left Labour party achieved a landslide victory over the Conservatives.

He said both countries "have said YES to progress and social progress and NO to going back on rights and freedoms. You don't make deals or govern with the far right."

No single group won an absolute majority in the second round of France's legislative elections on Sunday, but the estimated results were disappointing for the far-right National Rally, which won the first round on June 30.

President Emmanuel Macron's centrist alliance will have dozens fewer members of parliament, but held up better than expected.

