Open Menu

Spain PM Says Giving Asylum To Venezuela Opposition Figure 'gesture Of Humanity'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 11, 2024 | 10:30 AM

Spain PM says giving asylum to Venezuela opposition figure 'gesture of humanity'

Shanghai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said Wednesday that giving asylum to Venezuelan presidential candidate Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia was a "gesture of humanity".

"Asylum is a gesture of humanity, a civil humanitarian commitment of Spanish society and by extension of its government to people who are unfortunately suffering persecution and repression," Sanchez told reporters on a state visit to China.

Gonzalez Urrutia, 75, arrived in Madrid late Sunday after weeks in hiding following a July 28 presidential election that the opposition insists he won, but which was claimed by incumbent Nicolas Maduro.

After his arrival in Spain, Gonzalez Urrutia said he had decided to leave "so that things can change and so we can build a new stage for Venezuela".

Sanchez told journalists in Shanghai that his government "has been clear since the elections were held".

"We have asked for the publication of the results, we have not recognised Nicolas Maduro's victory.

"And we are doing something very important: working for unity in the European Union... so that we can find a way out that reflects the democratic will expressed at the ballot box by the Venezuelan people."

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister China European Union Visit Shanghai Madrid Spain Venezuela July Sunday Government Unity Foods Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 September 202 ..

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2024

2 hours ago
 Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, estab ..

Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, establishment of bilateral banking ..

12 hours ago
 China shows interest to invest in Pakistan’s div ..

China shows interest to invest in Pakistan’s diverse sectors

15 hours ago
 NA speaker seeks video footages of Parliament ‘s ..

NA speaker seeks video footages of Parliament ‘s entry, exit points

17 hours ago
 Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra launches perfume ‘D ..

Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra launches perfume ‘Divorce’ after recent separat ..

18 hours ago
Blocking of Illegal VPNs in Pakistan

Blocking of Illegal VPNs in Pakistan

18 hours ago
 realme C61 Now Available in Pakistan: Industry Onl ..

Realme C61 Now Available in Pakistan: Industry Only 24 Month Warranty at PKR 32, ..

19 hours ago
 PCB refuses NOCs to national cricketers for Zim Af ..

PCB refuses NOCs to national cricketers for Zim Afro T10 League

20 hours ago
 Pakistan Test Vice-Captain Saud Shakeel to lead Do ..

Pakistan Test Vice-Captain Saud Shakeel to lead Dolphin squad in Champions One-D ..

21 hours ago
 Sadia Imam reveals wedding dress burned during pre ..

Sadia Imam reveals wedding dress burned during preparation

21 hours ago
 IMF appoints Mahir Binici as new head for Pakistan

IMF appoints Mahir Binici as new head for Pakistan

22 hours ago

More Stories From World