UrduPoint.com

Spain PM Says Melilla Migrant Rush An Attack On 'territorial Integrity'

Faizan Hashmi Published June 25, 2022 | 07:59 PM

Spain PM says Melilla migrant rush an attack on 'territorial integrity'

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Saturday described a deadly migrant rush in the enclave of Melilla bordering Morocco as "an attack on the territorial integrity" of Spain which he blamed on "mafias that traffic in human beings".

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2022 ) :Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Saturday described a deadly migrant rush in the enclave of Melilla bordering Morocco as "an attack on the territorial integrity" of Spain which he blamed on "mafias that traffic in human beings".

Dramatic scenes on Friday saw some 2,000 migrants storm border fences separating Morocco from the Spanish enclave Melilla, leading to at least 18 deaths, according to the latest Moroccan official toll.

"If anyone is responsible for everything that happened at the border, it is the mafias that traffic in human beings," he told a press conference.

Melilla, along with fellow Spanish enclave Ceuta, are the European Union's only two borders with the African continent and both towns have long been magnets for migrants willing to risk their lives to reach the bloc.

Sanchez condemned what he termed "a violent and organism assault organized by mafia who traffic human beings to a town situated on Spanish soil. As a result this is an attack on our territorial integrity."He added that "the Moroccan gendarmerie worked in concert with (Spanish) troops and security bodies to push back this so violent assault that we witnessed."

Related Topics

Attack Storm Prime Minister European Union Traffic Ceuta Melilla Spain Morocco Border From

Recent Stories

117th Midshipmen, 25th Short Service Commission he ..

117th Midshipmen, 25th Short Service Commission held at Pakistan Naval Academy

41 seconds ago
 Hikmatyar, Muhammad Ammad win U17, U19 KP National ..

Hikmatyar, Muhammad Ammad win U17, U19 KP National Junior Squash title

42 seconds ago
 Tennis: Eastbourne ATP and WTA results

Tennis: Eastbourne ATP and WTA results

45 seconds ago
 Motorcycling: Dutch MotoGP grid

Motorcycling: Dutch MotoGP grid

48 seconds ago
 ANF confiscates 130Kg of various narcotics items

ANF confiscates 130Kg of various narcotics items

32 minutes ago
 AJK govt presents Rs 163.7 billion budget

AJK govt presents Rs 163.7 billion budget

32 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.