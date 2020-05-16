Spain PM says to seek one-month extension of state of emergency

Spain's government will seek a fresh extension of its state of emergency that will last "about a month" until the transition out of lockdown is completed, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Saturday

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2020 ) :Spain's government will seek a fresh extension of its state of emergency that will last "about a month" until the transition out of lockdown is completed, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Saturday.

"It should be the last state of emergency (period) and will continue until the end of the rollback. For that reason.. instead of being a 15-day (extension) it will be for about a month," he said in a televised address.