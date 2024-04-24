Open Menu

Spain PM Under Pressure As Wife Faces Graft Probe

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 24, 2024 | 07:02 PM

Spain PM under pressure as wife faces graft probe

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez was under pressure to give answers Wednesday after a court said it had opened an investigation into his wife Begona Gomez on suspicion of graft.

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez was under pressure to give answers Wednesday after a court said it had opened an investigation into his wife Begona Gomez on suspicion of graft.

It was a fresh blow for Sanchez, whose left-wing government has faced scrutiny over another politically-charged graft scandal involving the procurement of face masks during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The court statement came several hours after online news site El Confidencial said investigators were probing Gomez's ties to several private companies that received government funding or won public contracts.

The announcement sparked an angry backlash from the right-wing opposition Popular Party (PP), which has harangued Sanchez for months about his wife's alleged business ties.

In a brief statement, the Madrid court said it had "opened an investigation into Begona Gomez for the alleged offence of influence peddling and corruption". It also said the probe was "subjected to a secrecy order".

The case was opened on April 16 following a complaint by Manos Limpias (Clean Hands), the court added -- referring to an anti-corruption pressure group whose leader is linked to the far-right.

Related Topics

Corruption Prime Minister Scandal Business Wife Madrid SITE April From Government Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Five killed, 1,351 injured in Punjab road accident ..

Five killed, 1,351 injured in Punjab road accidents

6 minutes ago
 President urges Australian companies to invest in ..

President urges Australian companies to invest in Pakistan

6 minutes ago
 Nazeer Tarar introduces (The Tax Law Amendment Bil ..

Nazeer Tarar introduces (The Tax Law Amendment Bill 2024)

6 minutes ago
 UUVAS arranges seminar to commemorate Allama Iqbal

UUVAS arranges seminar to commemorate Allama Iqbal

14 minutes ago
 Vaccines save at least 154 million lives in 50 yea ..

Vaccines save at least 154 million lives in 50 years: WHO

15 minutes ago
 Young officers visit PID for briefing on govt prin ..

Young officers visit PID for briefing on govt principal public relations agency

15 minutes ago
RUDA takes stern action against pyrolysis plants, ..

RUDA takes stern action against pyrolysis plants, dismantles five

15 minutes ago
 U.S. Secretary of State Blinken arrives in Shangha ..

U.S. Secretary of State Blinken arrives in Shanghai

15 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz asked to extend hand to Imran Khan, Ind ..

PM Shehbaz asked to extend hand to Imran Khan, India  

24 minutes ago
 BISE Hyderabad to announce HSC-Il result exams on ..

BISE Hyderabad to announce HSC-Il result exams on April 25

23 minutes ago
 ARI calls for comprehensive measures to curb tobac ..

ARI calls for comprehensive measures to curb tobacco use

23 minutes ago
 Sana named ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier a ..

Sana named ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier ambassador

23 minutes ago

More Stories From World