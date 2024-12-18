Open Menu

Spain PM's Wife In Court In Week Of Legal Woes For Govt

Faizan Hashmi Published December 18, 2024 | 11:40 AM

Spain PM's wife in court in week of legal woes for govt

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's wife Begona Gomez appears in court for alleged misappropriation on Wednesday, in one of several sensitive legal cases undermining the minority left-wing government.

Gomez's appearance at a Madrid court comes during a frenzied week of legal activity in connection with cases that have ensnared Sanchez's inner circle and emboldened the conservative opposition.

Judge Juan Carlos Peinado summoned Gomez after accepting complaints alleging misappropriation and illegal practice of a profession submitted by a group with far-right ties, "Hazte Oir" ("Make Your Voice Heard").

Gomez is suspected of illegally appropriating software financed by private companies and initially intended for Madrid's Complutense University while she worked there.

Peinado launched an investigation against Gomez in April for alleged corruption and influence peddling after Hazte Oir and another group with far-right connections accused her of exploiting her position as Sanchez's wife in her business circles.

During an appearance before the conservative-controlled Madrid regional parliament in November, Gomez dismissed the corruption allegations against her as politically motivated.

She previously invoked her right to silence in July in connection with the corruption and influence peddling case.

Related Topics

Corruption Prime Minister Business Minority Parliament Wife Madrid Circle April July November Government Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Govt to finalize talks with IPPs, others to reduce ..

Govt to finalize talks with IPPs, others to reduce electricity tariffs to Rs12 p ..

29 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 December 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 December 2024

3 hours ago
 12 staff members, their families trapped west of K ..

12 staff members, their families trapped west of Khan Younis: Doctors Without Bo ..

10 hours ago
 Israel destroyed 93% of bank branches in Gaza: Wor ..

Israel destroyed 93% of bank branches in Gaza: World Bank

10 hours ago
 Dubai unveils 2025 Retail Calendar

Dubai unveils 2025 Retail Calendar

10 hours ago
Dubai Municipality receives three new internationa ..

Dubai Municipality receives three new international standards certificates

10 hours ago
 UAE Attorney-General receives Indonesian Ambassado ..

UAE Attorney-General receives Indonesian Ambassador

12 hours ago
 Court adjourns bail hearing for PTI founder, Bushr ..

Court adjourns bail hearing for PTI founder, Bushra Bibi till Jan 7

12 hours ago
 15-year-old girl killed two in latest US school sh ..

15-year-old girl killed two in latest US school shooting: police

12 hours ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif underscores ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif underscores significance of Pak-KSA durab ..

12 hours ago
 Global stocks mostly fall, bitcoin soars to new pe ..

Global stocks mostly fall, bitcoin soars to new peak

12 hours ago

More Stories From World