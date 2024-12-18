Spain PM's Wife In Court In Week Of Legal Woes For Govt
Published December 18, 2024
Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's wife Begona Gomez appears in court for alleged misappropriation on Wednesday, in one of several sensitive legal cases undermining the minority left-wing government.
Gomez's appearance at a Madrid court comes during a frenzied week of legal activity in connection with cases that have ensnared Sanchez's inner circle and emboldened the conservative opposition.
Judge Juan Carlos Peinado summoned Gomez after accepting complaints alleging misappropriation and illegal practice of a profession submitted by a group with far-right ties, "Hazte Oir" ("Make Your Voice Heard").
Gomez is suspected of illegally appropriating software financed by private companies and initially intended for Madrid's Complutense University while she worked there.
Peinado launched an investigation against Gomez in April for alleged corruption and influence peddling after Hazte Oir and another group with far-right connections accused her of exploiting her position as Sanchez's wife in her business circles.
During an appearance before the conservative-controlled Madrid regional parliament in November, Gomez dismissed the corruption allegations against her as politically motivated.
She previously invoked her right to silence in July in connection with the corruption and influence peddling case.
