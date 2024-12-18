Spain PM's Wife Testifies In Corruption Case
Umer Jamshaid Published December 18, 2024 | 05:30 PM
Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's wife Begona Gomez testified in court on Wednesday in a probe into misappropriation allegations, one of several sensitive legal cases undermining the minority left-wing government.
Her appearance at a Madrid court comes during a frenzied week of legal activity in connection with cases that have ensnared Sanchez's inner circle and emboldened the conservative opposition.
Gomez only agreed to answer questions from her lawyer during the hearing, which focuses on accusations she illegally appropriated software financed by private companies and initially intended for Madrid's Complutense University while she worked there.
