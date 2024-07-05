Spain PM's Wife Testimony Before Judge In Graft Probe Suspended
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 05, 2024 | 03:00 PM
Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's wife arrived at a Madrid court to testify before a judge Friday as part of a preliminary corruption probe into her business ties, but the hearing was quickly suspended with a new date set for July 19.
Last month, a Madrid court summoned Begona Gomez to testify "as an investigated party" as part of a judicial inquiry into "the alleged offences of corruption in the private sector and influence peddling".
The case has infuriated the Socialist leader who says it is politically motivated.
Gomez arrived at the Madrid court shortly before 10:30 am (0830 GMT) to enter a closed hearing before judge Juan Carlos Peinado, who is running the preliminary investigation, an AFP correspondent at the scene said.
But one of her lawyers successfully pushed for the suspension on the grounds that she had not been informed of all the charges against her, a judicial source said.
The preliminary investigation was opened on April 16 following a complaint filed by the anti-graft NGO Manos Limpias (Clean Hands), which is linked to the far right.
The right-wing opposition has pounced on the affair as proof of their claims that Sanchez and his left-wing government are corrupt.
But he has denounced it as a smear campaign.
Earlier this week, Sanchez told Cadena SER radio he was feeling "totally calm and confident" because there was "absolutely nothing" in the allegations, denouncing "a legal strategy of harassment aimed at overthrowing" his government.
Along with the Catalan amnesty law, the Gomez affair has complicated life for Sanchez, whose brother is also facing a graft probe triggered by another Manos Limpias complaint, prompting a barrage of right-wing criticism.
"It is an insult to the intelligence of all Spaniards when her husband simply says there's nothing to it," railed Miguel Tellado, spokesman for the right-wing opposition Popular Party (PP).
When news of the investigation broke at the end of April, Sanchez shocked Spain by saying he was considering resigning over what he described as a campaign of political harassment by the right.
After five days of reflection, he ultimately decided to stay on.
Madrid prosecutors appealed to have the case thrown out for lack of evidence, but they were overruled, with the investigating judge issuing the July summons just days before Spain voted in the EU elections.
