Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's wife testifies before a judge Friday as part of a preliminary corruption probe into her business ties in a case that has infuriated the Socialist leader.

Last month, a Madrid court summoned Begona Gomez to testify on July 5 "as an investigated party" as part of a judicial inquiry into "the alleged offences of corruption in the private sector and influence peddling".

She is due to appear at 10:00 am (0800 GMT) for the proceedings, which won't be public.

The preliminary investigation was opened on April 16 following a complaint filed by the anti-graft NGO Manos Limpias (Clean Hands), which is linked to the far right.

The right-wing opposition has pounced on the affair as proof of their claims that Sanchez and his left-wing government are corrupt.

But he has denounced it as a smear campaign.

Earlier this week, Sanchez told Cadena SER radio he was feeling "totally calm and confident" because there was "absolutely nothing" in the allegations, denouncing "a legal strategy of harassment aimed at overthrowing" his government.

Along with the Catalan amnesty law, the Gomez affair has complicated life for Sanchez, whose brother is also facing a graft probe triggered by another Manos Limpias complaint, prompting a barrage of right-wing criticism.

"It is an insult to the intelligence of all Spaniards when her husband simply says there's nothing to it," railed Miguel Tellado, spokesman for the right-wing opposition Popular Party (PP).

When news of the investigation broke at the end of April, Sanchez shocked Spain by saying he was considering resigning over what he described as a campaign of political harassment by the right.

After five days of reflection, he ultimately decided to stay on.

Madrid prosecutors appealed to have the case thrown out for lack of evidence, but they were overruled, with the investigating judge issuing the July summons just days before Spain voted in the EU elections.

- European involvement -

Legal documents show the probe is focused on the professional ties between Gomez and consultant Carlos Barrabes.

In documents released at the end of May, the court said it was looking into two letters of support Gomez allegedly provided in 2020 for a joint venture bidding for several public contracts.

The joint venture's main shareholder was Barrabes, who also had ties to a department at Madrid's Complutense University run by Gomez.

It won the contracts, beating 20 rivals, and was awarded 10.2 million Euros ($11.1 million).

Earlier this week, the investigating judge said Gomez was being investigated for "all actions, conduct and behaviours... since her husband became prime minister".

Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska, who spent years as a judge at Spain's top criminal court, said he found such a statement "worrying", suggesting the investigation may be stretching beyond its legal mandate.

Part of the probe involving European funds has been turned over to Brussels.

"We can confirm that we have partially taken over the investigation... on June 6," the European Public Prosecutor's Office (EPPO) said in a statement to AFP, without giving further details.

- 'Tip of the iceberg' -

With a degree in marketing from Madrid's private university ESIC and a master's in management, Gomez has specialised over the years in fundraising, particularly for foundations and NGOs.

Her career has taken her to a number of positions, including at business consultancy Inmark Europa and Complutense University.

The issue has provoked a political war of words with PP leader Alberto Nunez Feijoo telling Onda Cero radio this week that Sanchez should take responsibility.

"The political responsibility lies with her husband. His behaviour is completely unacceptable, at very least from an ethical point of view," he said.

"I'm not naive about why they're doing this," Sanchez told Cadena SER.

"From a political point of view they are trying to put an end to this progressive coalition government."

The PP's Tellado said the bottom line was simple.

"To what extent did Sanchez know about what was going on, and to what extent did he play a leading role? We have no doubt that Begona Gomez is only the tip of the iceberg in this scandal."