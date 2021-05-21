Spain Presents Online Certificate Confirming Vaccination Against COVID-19

UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 21st May 2021 | 03:45 PM

An online certificate confirming the holder's vaccination against COVID-19 was presented in Madrid on Friday, as the Spanish government intends to introduce the certificate, which will be valid through the European Union, this summer

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2021) An online certificate confirming the holder's vaccination against COVID-19 was presented in Madrid on Friday, as the Spanish government intends to introduce the certificate, which will be valid through the European Union, this summer.

According to a Sputnik correspondent, the online certificate is in fact an application and a QR code in which it is recorded if the person was vaccinated against COVID-19, test results and information on whether the person had the coronavirus.

The new document was presented by Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, Tourism Minister Maria Reyes Maroto and Health Minister Carolina Darias.

"This is not a passport, this is not a requirement for travel, this is just a mechanism to facilitate movement," Sanchez said, noting that the certificate will be issued free of charge.

"This helps to avoid the need to undergo complex checks upon arrival, like the ones that travelers had to endure during these months of the pandemic. The certificate is a very simple document, it is implemented through a QR code," the prime minister explained.

