(@FahadShabbir)

Spain's caretaker Socialist prime minister Pedro Sanchez lost a parliamentary vote of confidence on Thursday after talks with the far-left to form a coalition government failed

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :Spain's caretaker Socialist prime minister Pedro Sanchez lost a parliamentary vote of confidence on Thursday after talks with the far-left to form a coalition government failed.

Apart from the 123 lawmakers of his Socialist party, just one other deputy from a regional grouping voted for Sanchez, leaving him far short of the simple majority he needed.