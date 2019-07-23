Spain Prime Minister loses first parliament confidence vote

Spain's outgoing prime minister Pedro Sanchez lost a first post-election parliamentary confidence vote on Tuesday after potential allies lost patience with him as he negotiates to remain in power

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :Spain's outgoing prime minister Pedro Sanchez lost a first post-election parliamentary confidence vote on Tuesday after potential allies lost patience with him as he negotiates to remain in power.

A total of 124 lawmakers in the 350-seat parliament voted for Sanchez, 170 against him, another 52 abstained with the remaining four votes belonging to suspended lawmakers, leaving him far from the absolute majority he needed to get through this week's first vote.