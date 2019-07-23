UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spain Prime Minister Loses First Parliament Confidence Vote

Faizan Hashmi 25 seconds ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 06:40 PM

Spain Prime Minister loses first parliament confidence vote

Spain's outgoing prime minister Pedro Sanchez lost a first post-election parliamentary confidence vote on Tuesday after potential allies lost patience with him as he negotiates to remain in power

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :Spain's outgoing prime minister Pedro Sanchez lost a first post-election parliamentary confidence vote on Tuesday after potential allies lost patience with him as he negotiates to remain in power.

A total of 124 lawmakers in the 350-seat parliament voted for Sanchez, 170 against him, another 52 abstained with the remaining four votes belonging to suspended lawmakers, leaving him far from the absolute majority he needed to get through this week's first vote.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Parliament Vote From

Recent Stories

Masood welcomes third-party mediation for the reso ..

16 minutes ago

Iraqi leader tresses negotiated solution of Kashmi ..

16 minutes ago

2nd Chairman JCSC Open Tennis Tournament-2019

21 minutes ago

Etisalat Group reports AED4.4 bn consolidated net ..

25 minutes ago

National Election Committee issues Voter and Candi ..

26 minutes ago

Women with disabilities faces difficulties access ..

20 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.