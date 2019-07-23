UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spain Prime Minister Loses First Parliament Vote To Remain In Power

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 30 seconds ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 07:52 PM

Spain prime minister loses first parliament vote to remain in power

Spanish caretaker prime minister Pedro Sanchez lost a first parliamentary confidence vote on Tuesday as he seeks to remain in power after an inconclusive general election

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :Spanish caretaker prime minister Pedro Sanchez lost a first parliamentary confidence vote on Tuesday as he seeks to remain in power after an inconclusive general election.

A total of 124 lawmakers in the 350-seat parliament voted for the Socialist premier, leaving him well short of the absolute majority he needed.

Another 170 MPs voted against and 52 abstained. Four remaining votes belong to suspended lawmakers.

A second, decisive vote has been scheduled for Thursday afternoon, before which Sanchez needs to reach a coalition deal with far-left Podemos, a party that was once an arch-rival.

Sanchez is currently caretaker premier after coming first in the April general election but without the majority he needed with just 123 seats, forcing him to look for support.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Parliament Vote April Election 2018

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy Ship Shah jahan visits Port Sultan Q ..

18 minutes ago

WWF calls on citizens to support nature conservati ..

27 minutes ago

Over Half of Japanese Oppose Amending Constitution ..

26 seconds ago

Relief Response to Deadly South Asia Floods Estima ..

27 seconds ago

Oldest slinger in town: Sri Lanka to farewell shag ..

29 seconds ago

Embattled Lithuanian Prime Minister wins confidenc ..

32 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.