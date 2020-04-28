Spain Prime Minister says gradual virus rollback to last till end June

Spain is to gradually transition out of its strict virus lockdown in four phases that will last until the end of June, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Tuesday

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :Spain is to gradually transition out of its strict virus lockdown in four phases that will last until the end of June, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Tuesday.

"In the best-case scenario, this de-escalation phase will take a minimum of six weeks and the maximum duration we want to see is eight weeks for the whole of Spain."