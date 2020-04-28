UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spain Prime Minister Says Gradual Virus Rollback To Last Till End June

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 11:46 PM

Spain Prime Minister says gradual virus rollback to last till end June

Spain is to gradually transition out of its strict virus lockdown in four phases that will last until the end of June, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Tuesday

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :Spain is to gradually transition out of its strict virus lockdown in four phases that will last until the end of June, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Tuesday.

"In the best-case scenario, this de-escalation phase will take a minimum of six weeks and the maximum duration we want to see is eight weeks for the whole of Spain."

Related Topics

Prime Minister Spain June

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Power Corporation announces world&#039;s ..

21 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi healthcare system&#039;s value-added hit ..

36 minutes ago

Global fight against coronavirus entering new phas ..

2 hours ago

Iraqi Authorities Isolate City in Country's South ..

20 seconds ago

Libyan Political Agreement Remains Sole Internatio ..

21 seconds ago

Shops in France Will Gradually Start to Reopen Fro ..

23 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.