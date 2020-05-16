UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spain Prime Minister To Seek 1-month Extension Of State Of Emergency

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 16th May 2020 | 10:40 PM

Spain Prime Minister to seek 1-month extension of state of emergency

Spain's government will seek a fresh extension of its state of emergency that will last "about a month" until the transition out of lockdown is completed, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Saturday

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2020 ) :Spain's government will seek a fresh extension of its state of emergency that will last "about a month" until the transition out of lockdown is completed, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Saturday.

If such a measure is approved by lawmakers, it would mean the state of emergency that is currently set to expire on May 24, would last until late June.

"The Spanish government will ask parliament to approve a new extension of the state of emergency.. it would be the last state of emergency and would continue until the end of the rollback," Sanchez said in a televised address.

"For that reason.. instead of being a 15-day (extension) it will be for about a month." The lockdown was first declared on March 14 to slow the spread of the virus in Spain, which has suffered one of the world's most deadly outbreaks with 27,000 deaths and more than 230,000 cases.

Sanchez said if Spain had followed a "herd immunity" strategy -- allowing the virus to freely circulate to let the population develop mass immunity -- deaths and infections could have been vastly higher.

"If we had taken this path, the number of people infected could have been more than 30 million. And it could have cost the lives of around 300,000 people," he said.

Renewed four times, the state of emergency has let the government impose some of the world's tightest restrictions on Spain's nearly 47 million population, although it has since begun a cautious rollback which is due to finish by late June.

The latest data showed a further fall, with the number of overnight deaths dropping to 102 in what was the lowest figure in two months -- and a far cry from the 950 of April 2 when the epidemic peaked.

Since May 11, half of Spain's population has benefited from an easing of the restrictions, with cafe terraces reopening and people allowed to meet in groups of up to 10 people.

And by Monday, fully three-quarters of the population will be able to enjoy such freedoms although these measures have not yet been rolled out in the worst-hit areas such as the Madrid region and Barcelona.

The government's decision to keep Madrid in the so-called preparatory phase zero has provoked a backlash from the regional authorities who have accused the central government of playing politics and even threatened to take legal action.

Despite calls to restart the economy, with particular emphasis on tourism, which accounts for 12 percent of Spain's GDP, Sanchez defended the government's cautious approach.

"If we go too fast, and we make a wrong move, we could risk jeopardising the international credibility that has taken us decades to build up," he said.

And Sanchez didn't rule out a further appeal to the eurozone's rescue fund, the European Stability Mechanism (ESM).

"If the Spanish government needs to use this, it will do so, " he said.

The last time Sanchez's government sought to extend the measure, he faced a wave of opposition from his rightwing opponents who vowed to block the move, although it was ultimately passed.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Parliament Immunity Threatened Barcelona Madrid Spain March April May June National University From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Opposition

Recent Stories

PTI leader expresses concern over growing street c ..

2 minutes ago

Police arrest alleged drug dealer

2 minutes ago

Steyn says worried umpire refused to give Tendulka ..

3 minutes ago

Football: German Bundesliga results

9 minutes ago

Germany to shore up local authorities with 57-bn-e ..

9 minutes ago

Journalist Hameed Soomro tests positive for corona ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.