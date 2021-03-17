UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spain Probes Death Of Patient After AstraZeneca Jab

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 08:51 PM

Spain probes death of patient after AstraZeneca jab

Spanish health officials said Wednesday they were investigating three cases of people who suffered from thrombosis after receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine, one of whom died

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :Spanish health officials said Wednesday they were investigating three cases of people who suffered from thrombosis after receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine, one of whom died.

The announcement by Spain's AEMPS medicines agency came two days after the government suspended use of the vaccine for at least a fortnight as a precautionary measure.

The three cases occurred between late Monday and early Tuesday.

Local press reports said the person who died was a 43-year-old teacher with no pre-existing health conditions who died of a cerebral haemorrhage.

Neither health authorities nor the clinic where she was admitted would confirm details, citing data protection laws.

Monday's decision to suspend all AstraZeneca shots came just hours after Germany, France and Italy announced similar moves linked to fears the vaccine could generate serious side effects such as blood clots which can cause swellings, heart attacks and haemorrhages.

In a statement, the AEMPS said the three cases might be linked to the "formation of blood clots in areas of the body where they are less common" without drawing firm conclusions.

Its investigators were "gathering more information and carrying out an exhaustive investigation to find out whether there was not only a causal link to the administration of the vaccine, but also a possible temporal link".

Until the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine was suspended, 975,661 people in Spain had received a shot, official figures show.

Spain, which is also administering the Pfizer/BioNtech and Moderna vaccines, has so far recorded more than 72,500 coronavirus deaths from more than 3.2 million cases.

For now, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has said it is "firmly convinced" that benefits of AstraZeneca's vaccine outweigh potential risks, insisting there was no evidence linking it to blood clots.

Its experts are nonetheless looking into "adverse events" associated with all vaccines, and the regulator is due to publish its conclusions on Thursday.

Related Topics

France Died Germany Spain Italy All From Government Blood Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UK's Johnson says he will have AztraZeneca jab, di ..

2 minutes ago

What's at stake when Moscow hosts Afghan peace tal ..

2 minutes ago

Denmark cracks down on 'non-Western' neighbourhood ..

2 minutes ago

Rehman Malik terms his party's stance over resigna ..

2 minutes ago

Swashbuckling Gurbaz stars in Afghanistan's Twenty ..

4 minutes ago

Yemenis protest poor living conditions for second ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.