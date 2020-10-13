UrduPoint.com
Spain Prohibits Wage Inequality Between Genders - Labor Minister

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 07:20 PM

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2020) The Spanish authorities have issued two decrees that intend to eradicate the gender pay gap, Labor Minister Yolanda Diaz said on Tuesday during a press conference.

"Starting today, the situation when a man and a woman can receive different salaries ended ... We, women, should receive the same wages for the same work as men," Diaz said.

One of the decrees envisions the full disclosure of salaries, including bonuses, by Spanish companies. According to the labor minister, bonuses primarily reveal gender inequality in pay and not base salaries.

The Spanish government's second decree concerns the companies that employ more than 50 people. Such companies will have to develop so-called equality plans, conduct audits of bonuses to their employees and face external audits. Spain plans to enforce new measures in the next six months.

Companies that will fail to disclose their salaries may face fines of up to 190,000 Euros ($220,000).

