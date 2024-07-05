Spain Prosecutors Appeal Court Ban On Puigdemont Amnesty
Sumaira FH Published July 05, 2024 | 04:40 PM
Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) Spain's public prosecution on Friday said it would appeal a Supreme Court decision not to grant amnesty to Catalan separatist leader Carles Puigdemont on a misuse of public funds charge.
"The public prosecutor disagrees with the interpretation" of the judge who on Monday refused amnesty for Puigdemont, who has been living in exile in Belgium after fleeing Spain to avoid prosecution over the botched 2017 Catalan independence bid.
In the decision, judge Pablo Llarena said the newly-minted amnesty law for Catalan separatists could not be applied in Puigdemont's case because it fell into the category of two exceptions: where the money taken was used for personal gain and where it involved European Union funds.
The public prosecutor's office said it would also ask that the detention orders against Puigdemont and others also be lifted, as required by the law.
