Open Menu

Spain Prosecutors Appeal Court Ban On Puigdemont Amnesty

Sumaira FH Published July 05, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Spain prosecutors appeal court ban on Puigdemont amnesty

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) Spain's public prosecution on Friday said it would appeal a Supreme Court decision not to grant amnesty to Catalan separatist leader Carles Puigdemont on a misuse of public funds charge.

"The public prosecutor disagrees with the interpretation" of the judge who on Monday refused amnesty for Puigdemont, who has been living in exile in Belgium after fleeing Spain to avoid prosecution over the botched 2017 Catalan independence bid.

In the decision, judge Pablo Llarena said the newly-minted amnesty law for Catalan separatists could not be applied in Puigdemont's case because it fell into the category of two exceptions: where the money taken was used for personal gain and where it involved European Union funds.

The public prosecutor's office said it would also ask that the detention orders against Puigdemont and others also be lifted, as required by the law.

Related Topics

Supreme Court European Union Independence Spain Belgium Money 2017

Recent Stories

vivo Marks 7 Years in Pakistan: Committed to Unloc ..

Vivo Marks 7 Years in Pakistan: Committed to Unlocking New Possibilities

2 hours ago
 Justin Bieber to perform during Anant Ambani’s w ..

Justin Bieber to perform during Anant Ambani’s wedding with Radhika Merchant

3 hours ago
 Naqvi bans purchase of petrol motorcycles in Islam ..

Naqvi bans purchase of petrol motorcycles in Islamabad

3 hours ago
 Federal govt declines requests to ban social media ..

Federal govt declines requests to ban social media during Muharram-ul-Haram

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 July 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 July 2024

8 hours ago
Senate’s Business Advisory Committee meets

Senate’s Business Advisory Committee meets

17 hours ago
 Forcibly displaced Palestinians in Gaza run out of ..

Forcibly displaced Palestinians in Gaza run out of space to shelter amid relentl ..

17 hours ago
 Digitization & tax reforms key priorities for econ ..

Digitization & tax reforms key priorities for economic growth: PM's Coordinator

17 hours ago
 Dr Asif to be new CEO Health, Rawalpindi

Dr Asif to be new CEO Health, Rawalpindi

17 hours ago
 Govt committed to restoring Radio Pakistan's glory ..

Govt committed to restoring Radio Pakistan's glory: Senator Siddiqui

17 hours ago
 PM arrives in Islamabad after attending SCO, SCO P ..

PM arrives in Islamabad after attending SCO, SCO Plus summits in Astana

17 hours ago

More Stories From World