Spain Puts 4 'Russian Mafia' Case Suspects Into Custody

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 19th December 2020 | 12:11 AM

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2020) A Spanish court has placed in custody four of the 23 suspects detained this week in a massive police operation targeting "Russian mafia," Sputnik was told on Friday.

The high court in the coastal Valencian Community said to Sputnik that five suspects had testified. The fifth one was released and is being monitored pending a criminal trial.

Twenty-three suspects 11 Spaniards, eight Russians, two Ukrainians, one Kazakh, and one Algerian were arrested on Wednesday on money laundering and organized crime charges.

The national police said the bust followed a seven-year probe into criminal dealings of Eastern European crime bosses, accused of buying seafront homes, nightclubs and restaurants in Spain to hide dirty money.

The criminal network infiltrated state institutions with the help of lawyers, officials, politicians, business owners and computer hackers, the police said in a press release.

Spanish media identified well-connected Russian lawyer Alexey Shirokov as a go-between man. A public security adviser to the mayoral office in the town of Benidorm, police and gendarmerie members are said to have been involved.

