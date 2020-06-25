UrduPoint.com
Spain Puts Up Economy Minister Calvino To Head Eurogroup

Umer Jamshaid 59 seconds ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 04:48 PM

The Spanish government said Thursday it will propose Economy Minister Nadia Calvino as its candidate to head the Eurogroup, which brings together the eurozone finance ministers

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :The Spanish government said Thursday it will propose Economy Minister Nadia Calvino as its candidate to head the Eurogroup, which brings together the eurozone finance ministers.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said that if she is chosen, it would be the first time that a woman and a Spaniard would lead the EU institution.

"It would be an honour for the Spanish government... that Nadia Calvino be head of the Eurogroup, a crucial organ for cooperation and the reconstruction of a stronger Europe," Sanchez said on Twitter.

The government said it would formalise the candidacy Thursday, the deadline to nominate candidates to succeed Portugal's Mario Centeno.

The appointment is due to be announced on July 9.

Among others cited as possible candidates are Pierre Gramegna of Luxembourg and Ireland's Paschal Donohoe.

The head of the Eurogroup can play a key role in chairing meetings and setting the agenda for the 19 members of the single Currency zone to ensure economic policy is coordinated as much as possible.

The immediate task will be to help organise the response to the coronavirus crisis which has devastated the European economy.

Calvino joined Sanchez's first Socialist government in June 2018, coming from the European Commission in Brussels where she had worked for 12 years.

Known as a technocrat and a moderate, not a politician, Calvino said she hoped to continue to work towards "a strong and prosperous eurozone for the benefit of the citizens of Europe."

