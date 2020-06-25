Spain Puts Up Economy Minister Nadia Calvino To Head Eurogroup: Govt
Sumaira FH 41 seconds ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 01:08 PM
The Spanish government said Thursday it will propose Economy Minister Nadia Calvino as its candidate to head the Eurogroup, which brings together the eurozone finance ministers
Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :The Spanish government said Thursday it will propose Economy Minister Nadia Calvino as its candidate to head the Eurogroup, which brings together the eurozone finance ministers.
"Spain will formalise the candidacy today," the government added.